MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

MacKinnon's line with Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog accounted for four goals, 10 points and 16 shots on net in a dominant performance for the Avalanche. MacKinnon extended his goal streak to four games with the opening tally at 11:10 of the first period. The superstar center is up to nine goals, 28 points, 103 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 24 outings.