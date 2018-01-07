Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up three points Saturday
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and added two assists at even strength in Saturday's win over the Wild.
MacKinnon is on an absolute tear right now, racking up three goals and 12 points during a five-game point streak. The 22-year-old is one of the best players in the game at the moment and is up to 18 goals and 52 points in 41 contests. MacKinnon has fired a whooping 136 shots on goal and been lethal with the man advantage, making him the ultimate fantasy weapon. We knew this was coming, so now that he's finally hitting his electrifying potential, make sure you take full advantage.
