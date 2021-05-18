MacKinnon (undisclosed) scored twice on six shots, dished an assist and added five hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues in Game 1.

MacKinnon logged 21:14 of ice time in his return from an injury that cost him four games near the end of the regular season. The 25-year-old superstar was back in his familiar first-line role that earned him 20 goals and 45 helpers in 48 contests in the regular season. MacKinnon remains the centerpiece of the Avalanche's offense, and he's off to a great start in the postseason.