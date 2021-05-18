MacKinnon (undisclosed) scored twice on six shots, dished an assist and added five hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues in Game 1.
MacKinnon logged 21:14 of ice time in his return from an injury that cost him four games near the end of the regular season. The 25-year-old superstar was back in his familiar first-line role that earned him 20 goals and 45 helpers in 48 contests in the regular season. MacKinnon remains the centerpiece of the Avalanche's offense, and he's off to a great start in the postseason.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Paves way for Game 1 return•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Out next two games•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Held off scoresheet in return•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Returning for pivotal matchup•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Remains out Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Not playing Friday•