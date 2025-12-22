MacKinnon scored two goals, put four shots on net and dished out two hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

MacKinnon first lit the lamp on a power play in the opening period before grabbing his second goal of the contest on Minnesota's empty net. The pair of twine finders elevated the 30-year-old center's total to 30 goals this season to go along with 61 points, 161 shots on net, 28 hits and 21 blocks through 35 outings. He used Sunday's contest to elevate his lead over Boston's Morgan Geekie in the Rocket Richard Trophy race by five goals. While Edmonton's Connor McDavid surpassed MacKinnon in points Sunday, the latter likely remains ahead in the Hart Trophy conversation with the Avs off to a league-best 26-2-7 start. MacKinnon is on pace for an unreal total of 70 goals and 142 points, and while that level of goal-scoring would be tough to maintain, the second 140-plus point season of his career wouldn't be a shocking outcome if he stays healthy.