MacKinnon tallied four goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.
MacKinnon tallied a natural hat trick in the second period before adding a fourth goal and an assist in the final frame. It's the second five-point, four-goal performance in what's been a historic season so far for the 28-year-old MacKinnon. He's now recorded points in 12 straight contests, totaling 11 goals and 15 assists. Overall, MacKinnon's up to 30 goals and a league-best 81 points through 48 games this year.
