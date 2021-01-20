MacKinnon provided a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

MacKinnon assisted on goals by Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen in the contest. The latter helper gave MacKinnon 500 career points (191 goals, 309 assists) in only 528 regular-season games. He's the fourth player in Avalanche history to reach that milestone, and the seventh in franchise history that includes the Quebec Nordiques era. For 2020-21, MacKinnon already has five points (three on the power play) and 11 shots through three outings.