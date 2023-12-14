MacKinnon supplied two assists, fired two shots on goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

MacKinnon set up the Avalanche's first and last goals to extend his point streak to 13 games (six goals, 15 helpers). The second assist was his 800th career point, a milestone he achieved in his 738th contests. He hit 500 career assists Dec. 7 versus the Jets and is just four goals away from 300. He's also the third player in the league to reach 40 points on the year, racking up 12 goals and 29 helpers over 29 appearances to join Nikita Kucherov and J.T. Miller at that level. MacKinnon has added 129 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating in a productive all-around campaign.