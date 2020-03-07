Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Reaches 90-point threshold
MacKinnon supplied two assists in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.
MacKinnon had the primary helpers on goals by Erik Johnson and Gabriel Landeskog in the contest. Through 67 games this year, MacKinnon has 90 points (34 markers, 56 assists), 315 shots and a plus-13 rating. He's got a good chance to exceed his career of 99 points from last season.
