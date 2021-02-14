MacKinnon (lower body) will play in Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

MacKinnon declared himself healthy Saturday, and he'll be back in action Sunday. The 25-year-old center was red-hot before this injury, recording 14 points and 41 shots on net over 10 games. Rust isn't a concern for MacKinnon; he's an elite fantasy option even after two weeks off.