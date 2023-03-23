MacKinnon posted a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

MacKinnon reached two milestones with the helper -- he secured the fourth 90-point season of his career while extending his active point streak to 10 games. During the streak, he has six goals and 11 assists. He's at 30 tallies, 60 helpers, 28 power-play points, 306 shots and a plus-22 rating through 59 contests this season.