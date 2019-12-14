Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records another multi-point effort

MacKinnon posted a goal and a power-play assist along with five shots on net in a 3-1 victory over the Devils on Friday.

The 24-year-old has cooled off a bit, but he still has points in each of his last four games. MacKinnon also has 12 goals and 32 points with a plus-11 rating in his last 17 contests. Friday was his 10th multi-point game since Nov. 7. With 20 goals and 50 points in 32 games, MacKinnon is well on his way to new career highs in all the scoring categories.