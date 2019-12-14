Play

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records another multi-point effort

MacKinnon posted a goal and a power-play assist along with five shots on net in a 3-1 victory over the Devils on Friday.

The 24-year-old has cooled off a bit, but he still has points in each of his last four games. MacKinnon also has 12 goals and 32 points with a plus-11 rating in his last 17 contests. Friday was his 10th multi-point game since Nov. 7. With 20 goals and 50 points in 32 games, MacKinnon is well on his way to new career highs in all the scoring categories.

More News
Our Latest Stories