Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records eighth multi-point game

MacKinnon scored twice, including the game-winning goal, and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Ho-hum, another multi-point effort for the superstar center. MacKinnon's first tally came on the power-play in the second period, and his second goal ended the game 27 seconds into overtime. He also set up an Andre Burakovsky goal in the third. MacKinnon has five goals and six assists in his last five games. For the year, he's at 13 scores, 16 helpers and 99 shots on goal in 20 games. The 24-year-old is now sits sixth in goals for the Avalanche with 168 in his career, passing Alex Tanguay.