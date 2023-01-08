MacKinnon scored a goal on 11 shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

MacKinnon got the Avalanche on the board in the third period and then set up Cale Makar's game-winning goal in overtime. This was MacKinnon's second two-point effort in his last four games, but he's been held scoreless in the other two contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old superstar has 10 tallies, 38 points, 145 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 27 outings this season.