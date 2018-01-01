Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records three helpers in blowout win

MacKinnon registered three assists -- two on the power play -- during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.

This was MacKinnon's second consecutive three-point showing, and he now has five goals, eight assists and 28 shots through his past eight outings. Considering his fantasy stock was at an all-time low in most circles entering the 2017-18 campaign, he's currently on track to be a league-winning asset. There's a legitimate chance MacKinnon will slow down, but he's also just entering his offensive prime. Either way, career-best numbers are likely.