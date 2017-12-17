Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records three-point night in loss
MacKinnon scored a pair of goals, added an assist and recorded seven shots on goal in a 6-5 loss against the Lightning on Saturday.
The center and his wing, Gabriel Landeskog, sparked an Avalanche comeback after they fell behind 4-0 in the first period. The two linemates combined to score five goals, including a pair of power-play markers, but that still wasn't enough in the defeat. Even so, MacKinnon is off to a wonderful start, scoring 15 goals and 38 points in the first 32 games. He only had 16 goals and 53 points in 82 games last season. MacKinnon is on pace to surpass the career bests he set in the goal (24) and assist (39) categories during his rookie season in 2013-14.
