MacKinnon rejoined teammates for the second session of Saturday's practice, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
MacKinnon was away Friday in Halifax where his junior team, the Mooseheads, retired his jersey. His return in time for practice suggests he may be available for Sunday's preseason opener against the Wild in Colorado.
