MacKinnon (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Kings, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
MacKinnon will miss a second straight game with the injury. Since the Avalanche are firmly in a playoff spot, they won't risk aggravating MacKinnon's injury before the postseason begins. The 25-year-old will try to be healthy ahead of Monday's game in Vegas.
