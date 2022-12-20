MacKinnon (upper body) has resumed skating and remains on track for a return in early January, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
MacKinnon, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was originally slated to be sidelined for four weeks. He has registered eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Set to miss four weeks•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Expected to miss time•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Exits Monday's contest•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Five-point night to power win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Registers five shots Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Cashes in on turnover•