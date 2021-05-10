MacKinnon (lower body) will return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Golden Knights, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

MacKinnon participated in morning skate without limitations and feels good enough to make his return from a two-game absence for this pivotal West division showdown. Colorado trails Vegas by four points with a game in hand, but the Avalanche still control their own destiny. A regulation win Monday followed by a pair of victories over the Kings would lock up the division title, and having the productive MacKinnon (20 goals, 45 assists in 47 games) back in tow might just help the Avalanche accomplish that feat.