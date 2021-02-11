MacKinnon (lower body) will practice Thursday if cleared by the team's medical staff, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
MacKinnon, who sustained an injury during a loss to the Wild on Jan. 31, has missed only one game due to the Avalanche being in the NHL COVID-19 protocol. He'll return on the short side of head coach Jared Bednar's week-to-week prognosis for the talented center. Colorado is scheduled to resume action Sunday against Vegas, although the Golden Knights had to cancel practice Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocols.
