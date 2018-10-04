Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Returns to practice following precautionary absence

MacKinnon (undisclosed) retook the ice at practice Tuesday, as expected, The Denver Post reports. He missed Saturday's game preseason finale against the Wild for precautionary reasons.

MacKinnon appears to be in no danger of missing Opening Night, sitting out Sunday to ensure his health as the regular season draws closer. The budding star compiled 97 points -- 39 goals and 58 assists -- on the Avalanche's top line during 2017-18 despite playing just 74 contests. If he can stay healthy this season, there's no reason MacKinnon can't challenge a triple-digit point total. That campaign begins Thursday against the Wild.