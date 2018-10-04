Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Returns to practice following precautionary absence
MacKinnon (undisclosed) retook the ice at practice Tuesday, as expected, The Denver Post reports. He missed Saturday's game preseason finale against the Wild for precautionary reasons.
MacKinnon appears to be in no danger of missing Opening Night, sitting out Sunday to ensure his health as the regular season draws closer. The budding star compiled 97 points -- 39 goals and 58 assists -- on the Avalanche's top line during 2017-18 despite playing just 74 contests. If he can stay healthy this season, there's no reason MacKinnon can't challenge a triple-digit point total. That campaign begins Thursday against the Wild.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: No update given•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Finalist for Hart Trophy•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Connects for two goals•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points not enough in Game 2•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches two points Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Adds two more assists•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...