MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

MacKinnon extended his point streak to 10 games with a second-period tally. He also assisted on Mikko Rantanen's first of two goals Monday. MacKinnon's streak has seen him post seven scores and 10 helpers. This is his third streak of seven or more games this season. The superstar center has 17 tallies, 52 points, 158 shots on net and a plus-25 rating through 38 contests.