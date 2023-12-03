MacKinnon provided an assist, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

MacKinnon has amassed two goals and eight helpers during his seven-game point streak. This is his longest heater of the year, though he also racked up 11 points over a five-game streak in the first half of November. The superstar has eight goals, 22 assists, 109 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-8 rating as a fixture on the Avalanche's top line and first power-play unit.