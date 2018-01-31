Play

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Ruled out Thursday

MacKinnon (shoulder) will not be in the lineup to face the Oilers on Thursday, AJ Haefele of BSN Denver reports.

According to coach Jared Bednar, MacKinnon is still considered day-to-day. That's good news for fantasy owners, as the center has racked up 21 points in his previous 13 outings -- along with 51 shots, a plus-12 rating and 11 hits. Dominic Toninato should slot into the lineup with MacKinnon sidelined.

