Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores 32nd goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
MacKinnon has seven multi-point performances over his last 10 games, and the star playmaker continues to make a huge impact every time he steps on the ice. His 32 goals lead the league by some distance, as the second-best scorers are Matt Boldy and Morgan Geekie with 25 goals each, and he ranks second in total points with 66, only three behind Connor McDavid. MacKinnon is an excellent to produce every time he steps on the ice, and by now, it's an oddity when he doesn't record multi-point efforts.
