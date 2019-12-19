Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores go-ahead goal
MacKinnon scored the game-winning goal and had five shots with a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Chicago.
MacKinnon scored goal No. 21 on the season just under eight minutes into the second period, giving the Avalanche a 2-1 lead on what proved to be the game-winner. MacKinnon is enjoying a six-game point streak and has reached the scoresheet in 14 of his last 15 games. He's more than halfway to the first 100-point season of his career and is on track for a second straight 40-goal campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tallies helper in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Records another multi-point effort•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sparks comeback with one of each•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Piles up more points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tacks on three more points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Four-point eruption in Chicago•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.