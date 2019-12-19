Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores go-ahead goal

MacKinnon scored the game-winning goal and had five shots with a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

MacKinnon scored goal No. 21 on the season just under eight minutes into the second period, giving the Avalanche a 2-1 lead on what proved to be the game-winner. MacKinnon is enjoying a six-game point streak and has reached the scoresheet in 14 of his last 15 games. He's more than halfway to the first 100-point season of his career and is on track for a second straight 40-goal campaign.