Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in overtime
MacKinnon scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames in Game 2 of their first-round series.
MacKinnon has registered 12 shots in the first two games of the series, with the most recent one beating Flames goalie Mike Smith high and glove-side for the Game 2 win. The first-line center had 99 points in 82 regular-season games, and it will likely be his job to lead the Avalanche offense if they are to knock off the Western Conference's top seed.
