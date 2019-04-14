Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in overtime

MacKinnon scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames in Game 2 of their first-round series.

MacKinnon has registered 12 shots in the first two games of the series, with the most recent one beating Flames goalie Mike Smith high and glove-side for the Game 2 win. The first-line center had 99 points in 82 regular-season games, and it will likely be his job to lead the Avalanche offense if they are to knock off the Western Conference's top seed.