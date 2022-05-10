MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on nine shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators in Game 4.

MacKinnon's tally went into an empty net, securing a series sweep over the Predators as the Avalanche came back from a one-goal deficit in the third period. Through four playoff contests, MacKinnon's put up five goals, one assist, a plus-3 rating, 29 shots on net and nine hits. The 26-year-old will get an opportunity to rest while waiting for the remaining first-round series to end. The Avalanche will take on either the Blues or the Wild in the second round.