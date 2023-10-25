MacKinnon scored a goal on eight shots and had one hit over 23:16 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Islanders.

MacKinnon pocketed his fourth goal of the season late in the second period, just 13 seconds after Bowen Byram tied the game at 3-3. Cal Clutterbuck's giveaway in his own zone led to MacKinnon's snipe from the right faceoff dot. It was the third straight game with a goal for MacKinnon, who has seven points through six games.