MacKinnon scored two goals on five shots, went plus-2, added two PIM and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken in Game 3.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 at 19:15 of the first period, and his tally in the third stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old has two goals and an assist through three playoff contests, but Saturday was an example of what happens when MacKinnon finds a level most players can't attain. He's added 20 shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in the postseason.