MacKinnon tallied a goal on a team-high eight shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Penguins.
MacKinnon opened the scoring in the second period, skating through the offensive zone before beating Casey DeSmith with a wrist shot. It was MacKinnon's first goal since Jan. 18, though he's logged seven assists in six games over that span. The 27-year-old center is up to 14 goals and 41 assists through 38 games this season.
