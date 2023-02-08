MacKinnon tallied a goal on a team-high eight shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Penguins.

MacKinnon opened the scoring in the second period, skating through the offensive zone before beating Casey DeSmith with a wrist shot. It was MacKinnon's first goal since Jan. 18, though he's logged seven assists in six games over that span. The 27-year-old center is up to 14 goals and 41 assists through 38 games this season.