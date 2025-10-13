MacKinnon scored two goals on five shots in Monday's 3-1 victory over Buffalo.

MacKinnon has now scored in three straight games for a combined four goals and two assists. Considering the world-class center has three multi-point efforts in four games to open the year, he looks well poised to reach the 100-point threshold for the fourth consecutive year. MacKinnon figures to challenge the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the Hart Trophy again this year.