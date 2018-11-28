Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores twice in win
MacKinnon scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Nashville.
MacKinnon has been on fire recently, recording 11 points in his last five games. The 23-year-old now sits at 37 points in 24 games. His 17 goals put him third in the league, meanwhile, MacKinnon trails teammate, Mikko Rantanen by three for the league lead in points. The Avs' No. 1 center has four power-play goals in 2018-19 and led his team with seven shots on goal Tuesday.
