MacKinnon netted two goals in Colorado's 5-2 victory over Dallas on Saturday.

MacKinnon opened the scoring midway through the first period and then provided a power-play marker late in the second frame to give the Avalanche a 3-1 lead. He's up to 34 goals and 97 points in 64 outings this season. MacKinnon has three multi-point games over his last five contests and has supplied four goals and seven points in that span.