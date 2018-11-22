Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores two power-play points
MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist -- both on the man advantage -- in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Los Angeles.
MacKinnon has five goals and 13 points in his last eight games, giving him 31 points this season. His current pace of 121 points would make last year's 97-point breakout performance look like light work.
