Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Landeskog (head) was "doing good" following Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. "I think we got lucky on it. As of right now, he seems to be fine," said Bednar.

MacKinnon took a hit from San Jose's Joachim Blichfeld during the third period and was forced to leave the game. The initial reports following the game from the coach and linemate Gabriel Landeskog ("Nate seems to be doing OK") suggest that MacKinnon may have avoided something more serious. Colorado returns to action Friday at home against Anaheim.