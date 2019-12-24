Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Serves up pair of power-play apples
MacKinnon recorded a pair of power-play assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.
MacKinnon set up Gabriel Landeskog for the eventual game-winner and Mikko Rantanen for an insurance tally in the third period. The pair of assists vaulted MacKinnon into third place in the Art Ross trophy chase -- the 24-year-old has 55 points (21 goals, 34 helpers) through 37 games this season. His 20 power-play points ranks fourth in the league.
More News
