MacKinnon (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for four weeks with the injury he sustained Monday versus Philadelphia, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

MacKinnon will likely be sidelined into 2023 with this latest announcement. The star center's absence could lead to a ripple effect through the Avalanche's lineup. Mikko Rantanen has experience filling in as a top-line center, while Alex Newhook and J.T. Compher should also be expected to take on larger roles. Given the length of his absence, MacKinnon may eventually be placed on long-term injured reserve to free up cap space.