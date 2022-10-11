MacKinnon (undisclosed) is expected to be available to play Wednesday in Colorado's season opener against Chicago, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

MacKinnon left Saturday's practice after tweaking something, but he returned to the ice Sunday and skated again Tuesday. He is slated to begin the 2022-23 campaign on a line with Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen. MacKinnon racked up 32 goals and 88 points last season despite being limited to 65 games. He has 100-point potential if he can stay healthy.