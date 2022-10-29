MacKinnon generated seven shots during a 1-0 loss to the Devils on Friday.
Despite a season-high 25:29 of ice time, MacKinnon failed to record a point for just the second time this season. The 27-year-old center registered a season-high seven shots Friday for the third time in eight games but couldn't beat emerging goalie Vitek Vanecek.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Earns go-ahead helper•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tallies in Saturday's win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Lone assist Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up three points in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Pair of points in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two helpers after Avs raise banner•