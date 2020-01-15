Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sets up both goals in OT loss

MacKinnon registered two assists and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

MacKinnon set up first-period tallies by Nikita Zadorov and Gabriel Landeskog, but the Stars would score the last three goals of the game. The 24-year-old center has 68 points (27 tallies, 41 helpers) and 215 shots through 46 games this season.