MacKinnon provided an assist and seven shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
MacKinnon remains stuck in a goal drought that's now at six games, but he's posted nine helpers in that span. The 28-year-old center set up Mikko Rantanen for an empty-net tally Wednesday. MacKinnon is up to six goals, 17 assists, 88 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 18 appearances.
