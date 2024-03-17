MacKinnon recorded an assist and six shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

MacKinnon's point streak was on the line until literally the last second -- he set up Artturi Lehkonen's tally in the final tick of overtime. The 28-year-old MacKinnon has 10 goals and 21 helpers during his 15-game point streak. He's up to 116 points, 330 shots, 56 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating through 68 contests in what's shaping up to be a career year nearly across the board for the superstar.