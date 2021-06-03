MacKinnon registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

MacKinnon found Mikko Rantanen at the top of the right-wing circle for the game-winning goal just 2:07 into overtime. The 25-year-old MacKinnon continues to impress on offense with eight goals and five helpers through six playoff games. He's added 27 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-9 rating.