Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sets up power play marker

MacKinnon helped set up his team's only goal, a J.T. Compher power-play score, in a 2-1 loss to Vegas on Thursday.

MacKinnon is actually in a bit of a slump by his standards for 2018, as he's scored just five points in his past five games. The fact that a point per game can even facetiously be called a slump underscores just how dominant he's been this year. There's no need to worry.