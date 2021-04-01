MacKinnon collected a pair of assists and had two shots in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Arizona. He also racked up 14 PIM.

MacKinnon set up back-to-back goals by Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog in the third period to extend Colorado's lead to 8-3. Minutes later, he was tagged with a double-minor for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct, providing fantasy managers in PIM leagues with an unexpected jolt in that category. MacKinnon has now enjoyed two straight games with two assists and has put up multi-point efforts in five of his last eight contests.