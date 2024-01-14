MacKinnon scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over Toronto.

The points extended his scoring streak to seven games and 13 points (four goals, nine assists). MacKinnon took a pass from Miko Rantanen, stopped hard so defender Jake McCabe would slide past, and wired a quick wrist shot from the left circle that beat Martin Jones on a goal that stood as the winner. It was MacKinnon's 60th game-winner of his NHL career, which moved him into sole possession of second in Avalanche/Nordiques history. The guy is a beast both on the ice and in fantasy.