MacKinnon (upper body) wore a regular jersey during Tuesday's practice, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Head coach Jared Bednar said Monday that MacKinnon was in "protocol," which could signal a possible concussion. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old winger is making a quick recovery, as he was a full participant in Tuesday's practice less than a week after suffering the injury. MacKinnon will be evaluated again before Wednesday's game versus the Ducks. At this time, he's trending toward being a game-time decision.