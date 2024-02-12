MacKinnon (face) is expected to play Tuesday versus Washington, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

MacKinnon exited Saturday's loss to Florida after suffering an apparent facial injury, but he should slot into his usual spots on the top line and first power-play unit against the Capitals. The 28-year-old pivot has racked up an eye-popping 32 goals and 85 points through 53 contests this season, good for second place in NHL scoring behind Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, who has 89 points through 52 games to his name this year.