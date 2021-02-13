MacKinnon (lower body) should be ready to return to action Sunday against Vegas, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

MacKinnon had no ill effects from practice Thursday, his first in nearly two weeks, and was able to practice a second consecutive day. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said all the returning injured players -- Devon Toews and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, too -- looked good and should be ready to play Sunday. The coach was also pleased with his team's overall performance Friday after a sluggish return to practice Thursday following a pause due to COVID-19 protocols.